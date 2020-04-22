Dorothy Louise Spangler Provided to the Sentinel-Tribune Apr 22, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dorothy Louise Spangler, 100, Deshler, died April 19, 2020. Arrangements are being handled by Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Sentinel-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Edition Special Sections To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. More Most Popular Articles Videos Collections ArticlesBG man arrested for making threats against ex-employerBG man pleads not guilty to 25 counts of rapeFour more coronavirus deaths in Wood CountyIllinois man sentenced for high-speed chase that ended in PerrysburgUnpaid furlough policy approved by BGSU boardBG teen arrested for domestic violenceTrial date set for alleged BG shooter16-year-old from Cygnet reported missing Videos CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections. Tweets by sentineltribune Events Browse Today's events Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView