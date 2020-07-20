Dorothy L. Parsons, 98, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Saturday July 18, 2020.
She was born October 26, 1921 in Whitehouse, Ohio to the late Newman and Elnora (Frank) Crosby. She married Paul Parsons on July 16, 1942 and he preceded her in death in November of 1962.
Dorothy worked for 22 years as a nurse at Bowling Green Nursing Home and following her time there, she continued working at private duty homes in the area. She loved gardening, growing flowers, fruits and vegetables that she would always share with family and friends. She enjoyed attending garage sales where she always delighted in sharing her finds with others and she also enjoyed playing and singing hymns on the piano. Dorothy attended Bowling Green Alliance Church.
She is survived by her children Linda (Tom) Wolfe of Bowling Green, Ohio, Nancy Decker of Weston, Ohio and Philip Parsons of Sandusky, Ohio. She is also survived by her grandchildren Laura Low of Bowling Green, Ohio, Lisa (Art) Brandon of Haskins, Ohio, Philip Low of Wisconsin, Sarah Wilder of Fostoria, Ohio, Kristene Parsons of Florida and Buckley Parsons of Sylvania, Ohio, 8 great-grandchildren, sister Lois Crosby Baightel of Lakewood, Ohio, brother Wilbur Crosby of Whitehouse, Ohio and several loving nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband Paul, she was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Burton Crosby and Roger Crosby.
A private graveside service will be held for family and friends in October when the weather is cooler at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Grand Rapids, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to a charity of the donor’s choice.
