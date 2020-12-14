Dorothy J. (Hartman) Metz, 81, of Weston, Ohio, passed away December 13, 2020.
She was born January 10, 1939 in Greensburg, Pennsylvania to the late Norman and Bessie (Laughery) Hartman.
Dorothy was a wonderful mother and caretaker for her family. She was a devoted military wife for 35 years. She loved to bake, play bingo and travel to casinos. Family will remember fondly how funny she was — always quick with a joke, a prankster and was always making people laugh up to the very end.
Dorothy owned a beauty shop and taught at a beauty academy. She worked in housekeeping at Disney in Florida. Later in life she became a realtor. She enjoyed volunteering to do charity work in the community. The happiest times of her life were spent in the house on the hill in West Plains, Missouri.
She is survived by her children Vilinda Whitford Poore, Cathy (Kenny) Killion, James Whitford Jr., Tammy (Randy) Sanford, Barb (Gary) Gustwiller and Debbie (Mark) Harris, siblings Norman Hartman Jr., Emma (Lil) Fox, Bill (Barb) Hartman and Ann Kalell, 10 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren and her life-long family friend George Devos.
She was preceded in death by her sisters Delores Metz, Sandy Venier and Judy Hamman and granddaughter Randi Lynn Dye.
Per Dorothy’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral service.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
