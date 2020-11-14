Dorothy I. Hess, 97, of Waterville, OH, passed away on November 7, 2020 at Waterville Healthcare.
She was born February 12, 1923 in Ohio to Charles and Nina (Rogers) Downard. Dorothy was a 1941 graduate of Waterville High School.
Her faith was very important to her. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Waterville, where she started attending at 12 years old, a life member of the American Legion Auxiliary, 8/40, and Rhythm Ramblers Western Square dancing club charter member. She enjoyed raising miniature dachshunds, reading, plastic canvas projects and watching Detroit Tigers baseball. Dorothy loved wearing the color purple.
She is survived by children, Kathleen (William) Ewald, David Hess, and Jeff Hess, grandchildren, Rachel Gaston, Sarah Boeglin, Dan Ewald, Stephanie Robinson and Sage Hess, and great grandchildren, Ariel & Skylar Gaston, Liam Boeglin, Raife & Cheyenne Robinson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Clarence Hess, son, Terry Hess and siblings, Gertrude Plotts, Edward Downard, Harmon Downard, Betty Mund and Gladys Dauterman.
A family graveside service will be held at Wakeman Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later time when we can safely gather with family and friends.
Memorial contributions can be given to First Presbyterian Church of Waterville, Waterville Historical Society or Dachshund Rescue of Ohio, 726 E. Main St., Suite F142, Lebanon, OH 45036.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Waterville, OH.
