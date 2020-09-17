Dorothy Euler, 92, of Bowling Green passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
Dorothy was born on April 14, 1928 in Bowling Green, Ohio to the late John and Lillian (Woodbury) Kidd. She married Clarence Euler on January 3, 1948 in Bowling Green and they were married 63 years until he passed away on January 24, 2011.
Dorothy is survived by her sons: Thomas (Sherry) and Roger (Nancy), both of Bowling Green, OH, and Dean (Lisa) of North Baltimore, OH; grandchildren, Andrew (Amie) Euler, Melissa Euler, Lisa (Carter) Genson, Angela (Bob) Strow, Roger (Chasitie) Euler, Nicholas (Grace) Euler, Peter (Renee) Euler, and Leona (Michael Bowerman) Euler, Erin (John) Brooks, Evan (Taylor Smotherman) Kiehl, Nicholas (Lelsie) Zygela, and Rachael Burks; 25 great-grandchildren with one on the way and a brother John Kidd Jr. of Weston. She was preceded in death by a brother Donald Kidd and sisters: Mildred Sprague and Mary Mears.
Dorothy was a graduate of Bowling Green High School and a faithful member of the Plain Congregational Church. She was also a member of the Lybarger-Grimm American Legion Auxillary Post 441 of Tontogany, Ohio. She was a devoted farmers’ wife who loved helping her husband. She was an avid card player and enjoyed camping and spending her winter months in Florida. In her later years, Dorothy enjoyed going to the Wood County Senior Center to play cards and socialize with her friends.
Visitation for Dorothy will be on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 10:00 until the time of her Celebration of Life Service at 12 Noon in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St., P.O Box 648, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Interment will follow in the Tontogany Cemetery. Due to the COVID 19-pandemic, the family requests those attending Dorothy’s Celebration of Life to wear masks.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy’s honor to the Plain Congregational Church, 16011 W. Poe Rd., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be shared with Dorothy’s family by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com