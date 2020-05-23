Dorothy A. Karns, 89 of Pemberville, passed away, Friday, May 22, 2020 at Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green, OH. She was born on June 28, 1930 in Toledo, OH to Karl A. and Marie A. (Lang) Tagsold.
She married Melvin Gerald Karns on August 12, 1950 at Grace Lutheran Church in Toledo. Melvin and Dorothy raised 4 children and have celebrated nearly 70 years of marriage together. It is their family that has been Dorothy’s greatest love; her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition, to being a wife, mother, and homemaker, she worked many hours with Mel taking care of the family farm.
She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Mid-Morning Belles and CCL just to name a few. Dorothy enjoyed going to Mud Hen baseball games with Mel and attending their grand-kids sporting events.
In addition to her husband Mel, Dorothy is survived by her children: Patricia (Gary) Cline of Pemberville, Susan (Robert) Sander of Canton, Lonnie (Trina) Karns of Pemberville, Nancy (Lyle) Bursiek of Helena, 9 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her Grandma Lang.
Dorothy will be laid to rest in a family committal service at Pemberville Union Cemetery, Pemberville, OH. Officiating, will be Pastor Matthew Musteric. A public memorial will be announced at a later date. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Bethlehem Lutheran Church or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com