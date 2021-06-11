Dorotha B. Long, 80, of Lemoyne, OH, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at The Toledo Hospital.
She was born on September 7,1940 in Morenci, MI. to Harold and Violet (Sisty) Hallett. On March 8, 1959 she married Charles Long in Metamora, OH. Dorotha and Charles have raised 3 children and celebrated nearly 59 years of marriage together, before Charles’ passing in January of 2018.
Dorotha had many passions, among them were her pet Basset Hounds. She also enjoyed: sewing, crafting and always maintained a sense of humor. Her greatest passion will always be her family.
Dorotha is survived by her daughter: Sherry Long of Toledo, 3 brothers, 4 sisters, numerous grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband Charles, she was preceded in death by 2 sons, her parents and 1 sister.
Dorotha will be laid to rest next to Charles at a family committal service in Pemberville Union Cemetery, Pemberville, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that memorials may take the form of contributions to: A local Humane Society. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, or photo, may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com