Doris M. Bringman, age 100, of Bloomdale, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday (August 1, 2021) at Independence House Senior Living in Fostoria, Ohio. She was born on February 9, 1921 in Bloomdale, Ohio to the late Charles Robert & Ella Jane (Bucher) Bresler. She married Donald H. Bringman on June 7, 1946 at Salem Lutheran Church near Pemberville, Ohio and he passed away on October 3, 2005.
Surviving are her sons, David (Cindy) Bringman of Port Clinton, Ohio, Dean (Mary) Bringman of Fostoria, Ohio; daughter, Debra Bringman of Troy, Ohio; grandchildren, Matthew (Caryn) of Bethesda, Maryland, Peter (Mandy) of Midlothian, Virginia, Daniel of Atlanta Georgia, Dennis (Kendra) of Overland Park, Kansas, Douglas (Megan) of Leawood, Kansas, Dane (Betsy) of Fostoria, Ohio, Michelle (Greg) Rummell of Sylvania, Ohio, Jason (Mary) Kervin of Perrysburg, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Sam, Teddy, Hayes, Brooks, Sidney, Olivia, Laila, Kate, Leo, Mikayla, Emma, Joshua, Sidney; 12 nieces & nephews; 33 great-nieces & nephews; 60 great-great-nieces & nephews25 great-great-great-nieces & nephews; special friend and “niece” Jean “Arlie” Stoudinger of Fostoria, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles & Ella; husband, Donald; sister, Ethel Stoudinger, Ida Lewis, Helen Lee; brother, Herman Bresler.
She was a 1939 Graduate of Montgomery Township High School. She received her Physical Education degree in 1943 from B.G.S.U. Doris was a teacher from 1943-1948 in Troy Township and then spent the next 17+ years teaching at Elmwood Schools. When she wasn’t teaching she was raising her children and helping her husband Don with farm work. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Fostoria, Ohio where she served on Council and was active in Bible Study & Circle, Perry Progressive Farm Bureau Council, West Millgrove Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary and was a very avid fan of Elmwood Royals and Bowling Green Falcons sports especially basketball rarely missing a game. She enjoyed playing cards, hosting Bresler Family Christmas gatherings until she turned 80, Wintering in Haines City Florida for several years, genealogy & remembering everyone’s birthday. Doris lived in the same house she was born in and the first thing she did everyday in the morning was open the door as her house was always a welcome place for people to visit.
Friends will be received from 2-4 & 6-8 PM Thursday (August 5, 2021) at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. Additional visitation will be held from 10-11 AM Friday (August 6, 2021) at Hope Lutheran Church in Fostoria, Ohio where a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM with Pastor Robin Kapostasy officiating. Masks are required at the church. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in West Millgrove, Ohio with a bereavement luncheon to follow back at Hope Lutheran Church. Memorial donations may be made to the Hope Lutheran Church, West Millgrove Fire Department or Bridge Home Health & Hospice. On-line condolences may be sent to Doris’s family at www.barnddtfuneralhome.org.