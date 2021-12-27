Doris Louise Bankey, 85, of Bowling Green, Ohio died on Christmas Day, December 25, 2021.
Doris was born in Bowling Green, Ohio to the late Edward and Mable (Smith) Miller. She married Louis E. Bankey on January 21, 1956 and he preceded her in death. Doris was also preceded by a son, Robert R. Bankey; a daughter Linda Walker; two sisters: Ann Standard and Lillian Fletcher; three brothers: Charles, Don and Melvin Miller; and a grandson, Steven Bankey Jr. She is survived by two children: Steve Bankey, Shirley (James) Sanders; a sister Marian Clark; 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Doris worked as a Nursing Assistant for over 30 years for the Bowling Green Manor Nursing Home, Bowling Green. She was also a member of the Faith Temple Church, Bowling Green for 30 plus year.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 10:00 am until the time of her Funeral Service at 11:00 am in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home and Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Burial will follow in the Wood County Memory Gardens. In lieu of flower memorial contributions may be gifted to Operation Blessing or Heartland Hospice. On-line condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com