Doris Hockenberger of Lawrence, Kansas, died on March 20,
202l. She was born on May 6, 1920, to Floyd and Rosina (Pauff) Dill in Custar, Ohio. She had three siblings and often talked about their happy childhood on the farm. Following high school graduation, she moved to Toledo, Ohio, and worked at American Propeller, as a bookkeeper. She married John Hockenberger in July,1943. They lived and worked in Toledo, Ohio, when he returned from WWII.
They moved to Bowling Green, Ohio in 1950, to join Wilbur Dill in partnership in Dill Jewelers. Doris was a salesperson and bookkeeper for the business. John and Doris retired in 1972, and enjoyed many years living at the family farm in Rudolph, Ohio, and traveling in their Airstream trailer. A memorable trip was to the Yucatan Peninsula.
Doris was very active in the community. She was a member of Greenwood Chapter No. 154 Order of the Eastern Star, American Legion Auxiliary Post 45, and Trinity United Methodist Church.
In the early 70’s, Doris and John began wintering in Florida, first in mobile homes and eventually in a condominium at King’s Point in Sun City Center. They took full advantage of all the activities there and loved to share their home with friends and family.
In 2010, Doris moved to Lawrence, Kansas, to be near her daughter and family. She lived at Presbyterian Manor, first in an independent apartment and then in Assisted Living, where she received excellent care.
She is survived by her daughter, Valerie (Marc) Giedinghagen of Lawrence, Kansas, Ryan Feldman (Angela Villanueva) and their three daughters, Isadora, Maya and Rosa of Parkville, Missouri,
and Derek Feldman, Lawrence, Kansas. She is also survived by her sister, Joan Boxley, of Rudolph, Ohio, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her husband, John, sister, Leona Anderson and brother, Wilbur Dill, as well as, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and a niece and nephew.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association at 3816 Circle, Chicago, Illinois, 60674 (or online), or South Liberty United Methodist Church, 7983 Potter Road, Rudolph, Ohio, 43462.
A memorial service is planned for the Fall in Ohio.