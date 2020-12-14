Doris Geiger, 97, passed away peacefully in her sleep at St. Charles Mercy Hospital in Oregon, Ohio.
A longtime resident of Avery Drive in Bowing Green, Ohio and more recently resided in her own apartment at Otterbein Pemberville Senior Life Community.
She married Victor Geiger on January 30, 1944 and he preceded her in death in 2002.
Doris is survived by her three children, Ronald Geiger of Denver, Colorado, Connie Geiger of Helena, Montana, and Anna (Stephen) Szurlej of Danbury, Connecticut and Florida. She is also survived by three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren in Colorado and two great-great-grandchildren.
For years Doris skillfully managed the Pheasant Room at Bowling Green University Union. She took pride in guiding her student staff and serving their parents and faculty. Holidays and university events were made more special under her planning and attention to detail.
Food, well prepared and presented, was her passion, and she was never satisfied until her guests were delighted and her children and grandchildren at her home table had overeaten. She also enjoyed gardening, often decorating her table with flowers. She never tired of road trips to explore new places and restaurants.
Doris was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Bowling Green.
There will be a private graveside service held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Oak Grove Cemetery. Pastor Andrea Curry will officiate
Arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster Street (419)352-2132.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 200 N. Summit St., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
To leave an online condolence or share a fond memory with the Geiger family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.