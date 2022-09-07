Doris Ann Clinton, of Greensburg, formerly of Toledo, Oh, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022 with her daughter Cynthia J. Ruff by her side.
Born January 4, 1936 in Luckey, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Carl H. and Garnet Mae (Huffman) Ruswinkle; widow of Frank, and mother of the late Bruce.
Doris lived most of her life in Toledo, Ohio but lived the past several years in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. She lived a full, exciting, and engaging life with few regrets. She was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, the Rosary Altar Society, and a Benedictine Oblate.
Doris was a graduate of Troy Luckey High School (Class of 54) and the University of Toledo (Degree in Architectural Engineering, Class of 77).
Doris also leaves behind close friend John Schulte of Stony Ridge, Ohio
There will be no public visitations. The church Rosary Altar Society will pray the Rosary at 9:20 am Friday, September 9, 2022 at St. Vincent Basilica where a funeral Mass will follow at 10 am with the Rev. Donald Raila, OSB as celebrant. Private inurnment will be at St. Vincent Cemetery. Those wishing to make a donation in Doris's memory should consider their local animal shelter.