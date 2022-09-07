Doris Ann Clinton, of Greensburg, formerly of Toledo, Oh, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022 with her daughter Cynthia J. Ruff by her side.

Born January 4, 1936 in Luckey, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Carl H. and Garnet Mae (Huffman) Ruswinkle; widow of Frank, and mother of the late Bruce.