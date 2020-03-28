Donnan Ernest Marten, 98, of Bowling Green, passed peacefully in his sleep on Friday, March 27, 2020. He was born August 10, 1921 in Pemberville to Ernest and Helen (Witte) Marten who preceded him in death, along with five of his six siblings. Don married Mary Gene Cox of Bowling Green on October 28, 1942 and together had six children. They celebrated 45 years of marriage before Mary’s passing in 1987. He later married Wanda Kephart of West Chester, PA, and they enjoyed 21 years of marriage before Wanda’s passing in 2010. He was a man of faith and a life-long member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Donnan is survived by five of his children: Dennis (Kay) of Bowling Green, Lorene (Jim) Malanowski of Madison, GA, Donna (Ken) Imboden of Chittenango, NY, Jason (Debbie) of Bowling Green, and Linda (Mark) Diemer of Grove City, OH. Step Children: David (Sharon) Kephart, Diane (Todd) Miller and Drew Kephart, all of West Chester, PA. His son, Richard passed in 2012 and
Richard’s wife, Mary died in 2017 and he was preceded in death by his stepson; Dan Kephart. Donnan was also the proud grandfather of 22 and Big Papa to 32 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Frances (Carl) Taber of Plano, TX, in addition to many nieces and nephews and friends.
Donnan spent his early years in Pemberville and was a 1939 graduate of Pemberville High School and the catcher on its 1939 State Champion Baseball team. Upon graduating, he spent 6 months in the Civilian Conservation Corps among the beautiful forests of Oregon. World War II called and he spent his time in the Army’s 15th Field Artillery Observation Battalion in northern Africa and Italy (Battle of Anzio). One of his fondest moments was upon his return to the United States after World War II, seeing the flags waving, hearing the band playing and the crowds cheering as he stood on the deck of his Liberty ship. It was a very happy moment for him. Proud to have served his country, he and Mary, organized yearly reunions of his Battalion buddies. He was a member of the Pemberville American Legion Post 183 and a lifelong member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) in Bowling Green and later in Maumee. Upon his return to civilian life, Don worked at Libby-Owens-Ford in Rossford, was an independent milk hauler for 34 years, and was the Weigh Master at the Wood County Landfill. Following retirement, he spent 35 winters in Florida where he met many people who became dear friends.
Donnan was a friendly man who never met a stranger. He was a loving and compassionate person who was a proud American. He will be missed by his family and his many friends.
Donnan will be laid to rest next to wife Mary, at Union Hill Cemetery in private family committal. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may take the form of contribution to: Bethlehem Lutheran Church (Honduras Water Project). Condolences can be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com