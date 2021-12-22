Donna R. Morlock, age 86, of Wayne, OH passed away at home on Sunday, December 19, 2021.
She was born on October 20, 1935 in Bradner, OH to John and Lillian (Frobose) Dierksheide. On January 21, 1956 she married Kenneth Morlock at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in New Rochester, OH. Donna and Kenneth raised 4 children and celebrated 58 years of marriage together before Kenneth’s passing in 2014.
In addition to being a homemaker and taking care of her 4 children, Donna had also been a local bank teller for over 20 years before she retired. She was a woman of great faith and was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Her ministries included: the church choir, teaching Sunday School, Cover Girls quilting circle, just to name a few. She had also been a member of the garden club, Children’s Conservation League (CCL), and enjoyed doing crafts. Her greatest joy in life was her family especially her grandchildren.
Donna is survived by her children: Karen (Keith) Brueggemeier of Pemberville, Jeff (Cindy) Morlock of Bowling Green, Marla (Jim) Suda of IL, and daughter-in-law: Susan Morlock of Wayne. Grandchildren: Kevin (Monica), Kyle (Kate), Amanda (Kyle), Marisa (Kevin), Sara (Nick Johnson), Chelsey (Mike), Nathan, Jenna and Eric. Great-grandchildren: Mitchell, Edith, Anna, Hazel, Hattie, Colton, Colin, Kaitlyn, Jay, Kenzie, Blaine, Owen and sister: Eloise Reitzel of Pemberville.
In addition to her husband Kenneth, she was preceded in death by her parents, son: Mark Morlock and brothers: Dale and Cornell Dierksheide.
Family and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m., on Monday, December 27, 2021 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 14545 New Rochester Road, Pemberville. There will be an additional time of visitation from 10 a.m., until the time of service. Interment will be in Fish Cemetery, Pemberville. Officiating will be, Pr. Melanie Haack.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.