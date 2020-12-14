Donna Mae Hiser, age 93, of Bowling Green and formerly of Pemberville, OH passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Bowling Green Manor.
She was born on January 2, 1927 in Pemberville to Oscar and Gertrude “Daisy” (Clingo) Hiser.
Donna was a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) at Wood County Hospital for 30 plus years before retiring. She spent most of those years taking care of the babies in the nursery. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, was active in the Bowling Green Senior Center and was the corresponding secretary of the Practical Nursing Association for several years. In her free time, she enjoyed playing bingo
Donna is survived by her brother Robert Hiser, sister Charmyne Kroeger, both of Bowling Green, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers: John, Harold, Elmer and James Hiser.
Donna will be laid to rest, at graveside service 11 a.m., Friday, December 18, 2020 in Eisenhour Cemetery, Pemberville, OH.
Memorials may take the form of contributions to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church or the Pemberville Food Pantry.
Arrangements are being handled by the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, Pemberville, OH.
Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.