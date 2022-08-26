Donna Jean Plotner, 88, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away August 24, 2022 after a long-battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Donna was born in Liberty Township, Ohio to the late Wilbur F. and Edith I. (Apel) Mossbarger. She married Lyman E. “Bud” Plotner on August 25, 1953 in Angola, Indiana and he preceded her in death on April 1, 2003.
Donna is survived by her daughters: Beth Ann (Keith) English; Jody Lynn (Rogelio) Plotner-Hernandez,; sister Shirley Shultz; brother Jim Mossbarger; grandson Adam (Michelle) Case; great grandson Austin Case; step grandchildren Roger Jr. and Krystle Hernandez and 5 step great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Lee Mossbarger, George “Dick” Mossbarger, and Robert Mossbarger.
Donna worked at Cook’s Department Store for 15 years. She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Bowling Green. For many years, she and her husband took care of many foster children who they still consider her as their mom. Donna also babysat for many children over the years.
Visitation for Donna will be held on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from 10:30 AM until the time of her funeral service at 11:30 AM in Trinity United Methodist Church, 200 N. Summit Street, Bowling Green, Ohio. Burial will follow in Wood County Memory Gardens. Flowers may be sent directly to the church.
Memorial Contributions in Donna’s honor may be gifted to either Trinity United Methodist Church or the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation.
The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, and aides at Wood County Hospital and Bowling Green Manor for their extraordinary care and sincere compassion.