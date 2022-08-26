Donna Jean Plotner, 88, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away August 24, 2022 after a long-battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Donna was born in Liberty Township, Ohio to the late Wilbur F. and Edith I. (Apel) Mossbarger. She married Lyman E. “Bud” Plotner on August 25, 1953 in Angola, Indiana and he preceded her in death on April 1, 2003.

Donna is survived by her daughters: Beth Ann (Keith) English; Jody Lynn (Rogelio) Plotner-Hernandez,; sister Shirley Shultz; brother Jim Mossbarger; grandson Adam (Michelle) Case; great grandson Austin Case; step grandchildren Roger Jr. and Krystle Hernandez and 5 step great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Lee Mossbarger, George “Dick” Mossbarger, and Robert Mossbarger.