Donna J. Motot, 93, of Bowling Green, Ohio and formerly of Fremont, Ohio, passed away Saturday July 9, 2022. She was born July 17, 1928 in Shreve, Ohio to the late Harold and Pearl (O’Dell) Smith. She married Orlow Motot on March 28, 1948 and he preceded her in death in 1992.
Donna was a graduate of North Fairfield High School. She and her late husband owned and operated Motot Sales & Service for many years.
She was a member of Hayes Memorial United Methodist Church in Fremont, Ohio. Donna enjoyed bowling, crocheting and playing cards. Her and Orlow enjoyed spending time visiting and camping with friends. She was active at both the Fremont Senior Center and the Bowling Green Senior Center. Her greatest joy came from the time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters Sharon Ernsthausen of Bowling Green, Ohio and Judy (Craig) Reed of Athens, Michigan, grandchildren Shelly (Ray) Kozina, Sara L. Reed, Ryan (Carrie) Ernsthausen and Heather (Mateo) Martinez, 9 great- grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband Orlow, sisters Cleota Harmon, Lillian Chrisman and Doris Robinson and son-in-law Robert (Bob) Ernsthausen.
Services will be private with burial in Four Mile House Cemetery in Fremont, Ohio. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to Bridge Hospice or the Bowling Green Senior Center.
