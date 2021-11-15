Donna Dewyer, 72 of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away November 12, 2021. Donna was born on June 8, 1949 to Bernard “Dutch” and Louise (Polzin) Diebert in Liberty Center, Ohio. She married Howard Dewyer in June 1985and he preceded her in death on April 24, 1995. She met Jerry Mazey and he was her loving companion until his death on April 25, 2016.
Donna is survived by her daughters: Penny (Mark) Domer and Nikki (Jason) Hamman; son Christopher Kreais; grandchildren: Natalie, Erik, Christopher, Dale, Taylor, Caden; great grandchildren Rylen, Audisty, and Ember; four-legged companion Harley; siblings Merlin and Michael. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Howard, loving companion Jerry, great grandchild Taven; sisters Suzie Diebert and Kay Pultz.
Donna worked in various factories throughout her life. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Bradner, Ohio and she enjoyed going on cruises and crocheting. Donna loved to grow all types of flowers. Her family was very special to her and she loved watching her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
In Lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in Donna’s honor may be gifted to the Alzheimer’s Association, 480 Dussel Drive, Maumee, Ohio 43537.
Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home is honored to serve Donna's family