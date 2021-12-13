Donna B. Swaisgood, age 86, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green, Ohio. She was born on January 26, 1935, in Fostoria to the late John & Beryl (Fowler) McClory. Donna married Donovan Swaisgood on June 9, 1954, and he preceded her in passing on October 14, 1997.
Surviving Donna is her daughter, Janice Swaisgood of Risingsun; son, Allen (Lisa) Swaisgood of Lindsay; sister, Sandra (Bill) Cline of West Chester; grandchildren, Cory, Leighann, Michelle, Amy, Sarah, Gary, Andrew; great-grandchildren, Trinity, Mark, Tyler, Corbin, Kaleb, and Emylee. She was preceded in death by her parents, John & Beryl; loving husband, Donovan; and daughter, Mary Walter.
Donna was a 1953 graduate of Jackson Liberty High School, and then enjoyed spending her time as a Homemaker and taking care of her family. Among many hobbies she loved sewing, gardening, crocheting and then donating those items to Toys for Tots at the local fire departments. Her greatest love in life was spending time with her family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date in the Spring of 2022. Memorial donations may be made to Bridge Hospice. All arrangements have been entrusted to Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. Online condolences may be sent to Donna’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.