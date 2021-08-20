Donald Woods born in Negly, OH November 5, 1942 returned home to the Lord August 9, 2021.
He was known by many different names, Donny, Don, Donald, Woody. He was called son, brother, husband, father, uncle, and grandfather, and many others too impolite to print.
His heart was always in the right place, Bowling Green, where he met his wife of 53 years, Christine, while attending University. Donald earned his Master of Education at BGSU and continued pursuing his love of athletics. Starting as an equipment manager with football under Glenn Sharp, he went to the hockey program when it first started as a club team, as well as to the baseball program. His love for the players, coaches, support, and fans was ever present, well beyond his 30 years of service.
Woody often said “the name on the front of the jersey means more than the name on the back.” For him it was always about the team. From the time the young recruits entered through the locker room doors, he was there helping the boys who stepped onto campus become the men who have gone out to shape the world.
Woody bridged communities. Whether it was giving a kid a game stick or starting the HOGO (Hockey Old Timers Golf Outing), it was always about the joy of building relationships and helping people stay connected. From Service Barber Shop, to the morning coffee group, and golfing with his buddies at “The Creason,” he was a fixture ever quick with a quip or joke that was both funny and true.
After retiring, Donald and Christine moved to Sunset Beach, North Carolina to enjoy the weather, golf, company of old friends from BG and new friends from all over. They enjoyed time at the beach and visits from family and friends over the 16+ years of living at the Sea Trail community.
Don “Woody” Woods, the man may be gone from our world, but the legend lives on, not only in the stories we tell each other but in the hearts of everyone who knew him. He will continue to be loved, cherished, and missed.
Don is survived by his wife, Christine; son & daughter-in-law, Gregory & Mary Beth; daughter & son-in-law, Kristen & Matthew; six grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation in honor of Woody to the following funds: BGSU Baseball Operations Support Fund or BGSU Hockey Enhancement Fund.
Checks may be sent to BGSU Foundation, Inc., 1851 N. Research Dr., Bowling Green, OH 43403
Memorial Service was held Friday, August 13, 2021 at 11:00 am in St. Brendan’s Catholic Church.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Bowling Green, OH. To be announced.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte, NC