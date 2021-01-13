Donald W. Witzler, 78, of Perrysburg, Ohio died Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Swanton Valley Rehab and Healthcare. He was born in Perrysburg on January 21, 1942 to Robert and Frieda (Johnson) Witzler.
Donald married Karen Morris on June 22, 1963 and together they raised their family. He worked for Libbey Glass and retired in 2001. For most of his adult life, Don forged a passion for blacksmithing, both as an artist and teacher. He instructed at the John C. Campbell Folk School in North Carolina for many years. Don also enjoyed interacting with the community and sharing his art at both the Wood and Fulton County fairs along with numerous other local events.
Donald is survived by his wife, Karen Witzler; children, Robert D. (Yvonne) Witzler, LeAnn M. Witzler, William J. (Cindy) Witzler and Sara L. (Dan) Witzler-Cooper; grandchildren, Lauren, Kirstie, Cameron, Jacquelyn, Faith, Joseph, Nikolaus, Cordelia, Delaney, Bridget and Chase; great grandchildren, Charlotte, Weston, Rowan and Quinn; siblings, Carol (Steve) Williams and Julie Hudson. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Fred Witzler.
Friends will be received at Witzler Shank Walker Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary St. Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 (419-874-3133) on Friday, January 15, 2021 from 3:00 PM-7:00 PM. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 12:00 PM with burial to follow in New Belleville Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Don’s name may be made to Isaac R. Ludwig Historical Mill. Online condolences may be left at www.walkerfuneralhome.com