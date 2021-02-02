Donald Ray Edwards passed into the arms of Jesus on January 31, 2021 in Ashland, Ohio surrounded by his daughters and son-in-law. He was born June 7, 1935 at Bradner, Ohio. He was 85 years old and the youngest son of Willie W. Edwards and Iva B. Hoover.
He was married to Marjorie Elaine Smith on August 1, 1959 in Bradner, Ohio. They had three children: Dawn, John, and Anna. They were divorced.
His parents preceded him in death along with his son, John Ray Edwards and brothers; Kenneth, Willie (Bud) and Dale Edwards along with his sisters: Vera Edwards, Dorothy Herr Crawford, Orma Bland Snyder, and Eva Manhard Gray. He was the last one of his family and now they are together again.
Surviving are two daughters: Dawn Morton (Russell) (Ashland, Ohio) and Anna Edwards (Lima, Ohio) and many nieces and nephews. He lived with his nephew, Ronnie Crawford in Port Clinton until his illness required medical services.
He was a member of Toledo Ironworkers Local #55 and King’s Parish (Hatton, Ohio). He had worked as an ironworker in Toledo helping to build the Davis-Bessie Nuclear Power Station and completed ironwork jobs in Duluth, MN. His nickname was “Ole Blue.” Upon retirement, he enjoyed fishing, being at Lake Erie, hunting, country music, and traveling to flea markets.
He also served in the Army during peace time. He was stationed at Okinawa, Japan. The picture shared was dated June 16, 1956.
His body will be cremated and no services provided at this time. In springtime, a private ceremony will be held at Lake Erie. A marker will be placed at Graham Cemetery, Wayne, Ohio near his mother’s grave.
Special thank you to Magruder Hospital, Wade Park – VA Hospital, Good Shephard Home, and Kindred Hospice for their excellent care.
Memorial gifts and condolences may be made to the family through Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home, Ashland, Ohio, denbowfh.com.
Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.