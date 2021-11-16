Donald Lombard, age 91, of Wayne, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at Brookdale Nursing Home in Bowling Green. He was born on April 21, 1930, in Wayne to the late Jacob & Nettie (Pelton) Lombard. Don married LaVerne Behring on June 16, 1956, in Elmore.
Surviving Don is his loving wife of 65 years, LaVerne; daughters, Vivian (Rick, Jr.) Williamson of Wayne, Diane (Joel) Curlis of Findlay; grandchildren, Chad (Beth) Curlis, Tyler Curlis, Brent (Stephanie) Williamson, Brianne Williamson; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Kylie, Manhattan, and Spencer. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and Harold, and sisters, Mary Sawyer, and Fern Hart.
Don was a 1948 graduate of Montgomery Local High School in Wayne, and then served his country proudly in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He then worked at Brush Wellman in Elmore for 42 years, retiring in 1992. Don was a member of the Albert Bowe American Legion Post #338 in Bradner, and a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in New Rochester, where he served several terms on church council.
Friends will be received from 5:00 – 8:00 PM on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. Additional visitation will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 AM, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11:00 AM with Minister Kevin Lombard officiating. Immediately following, a graveside service will be held at Graham Cemetery with Military Honors performed by the Albert Bowe American Legion Post #338. Memorial donations may be made to the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department or Donor’s Choice. Online condolences may be sent to Don’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.