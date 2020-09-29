Donald L. Mercer “Don”, 76, of Cygnet, Ohio passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He was born on July 25, 1944 to the late Leon “Butch” and Jean (Reigle) Mercer in Bowling Green, Ohio. He married Sue Boyer on July 4, 1970, they shared 50 years together, and she survives him in Cygnet
Don is also survived by his sons: Jeffery (Angelic) Mercer of Bloomdale, Ohio; Craig (Robyn) Mercer of Cygnet, Ohio; grandchildren: Kodi (Kenzie) Mercer, Branden Mercer, McKenzie Mercer, and Jacob (Sarah) Sterns; brother Tom (Gail) Mercer; sister Heidi (Dan) Ziegler. Don was preceded in death by his parents; sister Jo Lynn Kokinakes; brother Doug Mercer.
Don was a Sargent in the US Air Force and proudly served during the Vietnam War. Don worked for his father building and remodeling homes. He was well known for his finish work as a carpenter. He was a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes football, Detroit Lions football and Detroit Tigers baseball. He also enjoyed watching his granddaughter in the Air Force Academy Drum and Bugle Corps. Above all Don loved spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed.
Services for Don will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Don’s honor may be gifted to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 www.hannemanfuneralhome.com