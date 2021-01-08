Donald H. Dierksheide, age 84, of Royal Oak, MI and formerly of Pemberville, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. He was born on April 30, 1936 in Bradner, OH to Edwin and Viola (Houser) Dierksheide. He was a Ford Parts Counter Man for many years, most recently at Avis Ford in Southfield, MI, where he retired from in January of 2007. A man of faith Don was a member of The Detroit Church in Utica, MI for over 42 years. Among his favorite pastimes was reading and studying his King James Bible. He also enjoyed photography and traveling.
Don is survived by his brother: David (June) Dierksheide of Findlay. Nephews: Matthew and Todd Dierksheide and niece: Cohan Zarnock. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jane Dierksheide.
Family and friends will be received 12-2 p.m., Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville, OH. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Don will be laid to rest next to his parents and sister at Fish Cemetery, Pemberville. Officiating will be Pastor Ben J. Mott. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Detroit Church, or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com