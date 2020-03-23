Donald H. Dale, 86, of Walbridge died March 22, 2020 at his home. He was born on March 7, 1934 to Henry (Hazel Jones) Dale in Monroe, Michigan, both of whom preceded him in death. He was employed for 48 years as a custodian for Lake Local Schools. He married Helen C. Busch on October 8, 1955 in Latcha, Ohio. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Latcha.
Surviving is his wife, Helen, Sons, Donald (Maria) Dale, Ronald (Sandy) Dale, Grandchildren, Gary Switlick, Randy Switlick, Heidi Bisbee, Kevin DeNunzio, Geraldine Ledo-DeNunzio, Justyn Dale, Jeremy Furden, Jason Furden, and twelve grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be held at Lake Township Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy or to sign the on-line register book may do so at www.witzlershankfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 26535 Latcha Rd. Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Arrangements are by Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Walbridge, Ohio 419-666-3121