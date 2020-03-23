Donald H. Dale, 86, of Walbridge died March 22, 2020 at his home. He was born on March 7, 1934 to Henry (Hazel Jones) Dale in Monroe, Michigan, both of whom preceded him in death. He was employed for 48 years as a custodian for Lake Local Schools. He married Helen C. Busch on October 8, 1955 in Latcha, Ohio. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Latcha.