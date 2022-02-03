Donald G. Taulker, 98, of Pemberville, passed away on Tuesday, February 1. 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee, OH. He was born September 7, 1923 in Gibsonburg, OH to Jerome and Nora (Hotmer) Taulker.
Following graduation from high school, Donald served his country in the United States Army during WWII in the Pacific Theatre. After being discharged he married Madonna Felkey on July 8, 1950 at Salem Church in Pemberville, OH. Donald and Madonna raised 1 daughter and celebrated over 16 years of marriage until Madonna’s death in December of 1966.
Donald worked for the H.J. Heinz Company 30 plus years before retiring. Donald was a man of faith and was a member of Salem Grace Lutheran Church, now located in Luckey, OH. He was a past member of the church dartball team and in his younger years he enjoyed round and square dancing. Donald’s greatest joy was his family especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren that came to affectionately know him as “little papa.”
Donald is survived by daughter, Diana (Gayle) Lohrbach of Maumee, granddaughters: Brandi (Jim) Heckman and Kimberley (Brian) Werst. Great-grandchildren: Ashton and Ainsley Heckman as well as Justin and James Werst. In addition to his wife Madonna, he was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Eloise Dierksheide and companion, Leona Spahn.
Friends and family will be received 10-11 a.m., with a funeral service at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Salem Grace Lutheran Church, 216 Main St. Luckey, OH. Officiating will be, Rev. James Budke. Interment will be in Salem Cemetery, Pemberville, OH.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorial take the form of contributions to: Salem Grace United Lutheran Church. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.