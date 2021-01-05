Donald G. Pickering, 93, of Bowling Green passed away Monday, January 4, 2021.
Donald was born On July 23, 1927 in Maumee, Ohio to the late George and Alta Mae (Taylor) Pickering. He married Phyllis (DuBois) Pickering on September 9, 1950 in the Weston United Methodist Church and they were married 70 years until she passed away September 18, 2020.
He is served by his children: Pamela (Tom) Sanders of Bowling Green, Steven (Shelley) Pickering of La Center, Washington and David (Tracy) Pickering of Simpsonville, South Carolina; grandsons: Shad Sanders and Patrick Pickering. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Stephanie Sanders; sisters: Pearl Browne; Ruth Dillinger; Iva Mae Sworden; Claire Post; and June Curry; brothers: Arnold Pickering and Robert Pickering
Donald served our country in the US Navy during World War II. He worked as a stationery engineer for Gulf Oil until he retired in 1993. He was very talented and well known for his wood working. He was a member the American Legion Post 409 in Weston.
A Private Interment will be held for Donald in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Bowling Green. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
Memorial contributions may be gifted in Donald’s honor to the Trinity United Methodist Church, 200 N. Summit St., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be shared with Donald’s family by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com