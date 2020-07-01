Donald F. Titus (Don) passed away during the early morning hours of June 29, 2020, at his home on Pinewood Court surrounded by his family. Born February 12, 1929, in Muncie, IN, to Orrie John Titus and Marie Swartz Titus, Don attended Bowling Green High School graduating in 1947. Don joined the United States Marine Corps and served a tour of duty in the Korean War conflict before returning home to Bowling Green in 1953. He graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1955.
Don married Elizabeth Ann (Bachman) Titus, in 1952 and they remained married until his death. Don lived almost his entire ninety-one years in Bowling Green where he raised his family and conducted his business, The Titus Realty Company. Don is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ann; his sons John (Tabatha) from Bowling Green, Robert (Nancy) from Greenville, SC and Greg (Tiffani) from Littleton, CO along with ten grandchildren.
Don was a long-time member of The First Presbyterian Church serving as both a Trustee and Church Elder. Don was civic minded as well, serving on the Board for the Children’s Resource Center and as a member of the Kiwanis Club for many years. He belonged to Wood County Masonic Lodge #112 of the F&A Crystal Chapter #157.
Don loved Bowling Green and made numerous contributions for the betterment of the community. He was a good man and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
A private graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Titus family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com