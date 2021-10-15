Donald E. Woods, 78, of Sunset Beach, North Carolina and formerly of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away August 9, 2021. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday October 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More, 425 Thurstin St. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green. Following the burial, a Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at 1:00 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose room at the BGSU Student Union. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
