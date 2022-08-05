Donald E. Shamp, age 85, of Latcha, OH passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, in Perrysburg. He was born to John E. and Verla F. (Kurfis) Shamp on July 21, 1937 in Latcha, OH. On August 29, 1959 he married Barbara R. Harpel in Latcha, OH. Donald and Barbara raised 2 children and celebrated nearly 63 years of marriage together.
Donald was a 1955 graduate of Lake High School where he was involved in: basketball, track, band, choir and theatre. He would later graduate from Manchester College in 1959 with his B.S. in Chemistry and then Toledo University with a Chemical Engineering Degree in 1963. Donald worked at Libbey Owens Ford in Rossford for 25 years as an Assistant Manager and John-Manville for 15 years as a National Furnace Engineering Troubleshooter. He was also a founding partner, President & CEO of Fuse Tech and Hot Tech (glass furnace engineering, maintenance and repairs). Donald held 13 patents in glass manufacturing processes. He also developed the early techniques for using pure oxygen in place of air for filtering systems in glass manufacturing.
Regardless of all his accomplishments, it was his ability to become a friend to all that was among his greatest talents. His goal was to laugh every day, and as a friend to all, he would do anything for anyone. He maintained an incredible work ethic, however, Don left room to travel and be with family. One of his favorite past times was going to his grandchildren’s events. It was his family that remained his greatest love.
In addition to his wife, Barbara, he is survived by his daughter; Sherri (Randy) Johns of Millbury. Grandchildren: Dylan, Dallas and Logan Shamp, Ellen (Austin Seifert) Johns, Hannah and Clair Johns. Brother, Jim (Dawn) Shamp and sister, Wanda (James) Hartman. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Jeffery Donald Shamp.
Family and friends will be received 3-7 p.m., Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 Main Street, Luckey. A Memorial Service will be conducted 11 a.m., Friday, August 12, 2022 at Lakewood Church of the Brethren, 27009 Lemoyne Road, Millbury. There will be additional visitation from 10 a.m., until time of service. Officiating will be, Pr. Gene Wyse. Donald will be laid to rest in a family committal service at Lake Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to: Lakewood Church of the Brethren or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.