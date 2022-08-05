Donald E. Shamp, age 85, of Latcha, OH passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, in Perrysburg. He was born to John E. and Verla F. (Kurfis) Shamp on July 21, 1937 in Latcha, OH. On August 29, 1959 he married Barbara R. Harpel in Latcha, OH. Donald and Barbara raised 2 children and celebrated nearly 63 years of marriage together.

Donald was a 1955 graduate of Lake High School where he was involved in: basketball, track, band, choir and theatre. He would later graduate from Manchester College in 1959 with his B.S. in Chemistry and then Toledo University with a Chemical Engineering Degree in 1963. Donald worked at Libbey Owens Ford in Rossford for 25 years as an Assistant Manager and John-Manville for 15 years as a National Furnace Engineering Troubleshooter. He was also a founding partner, President & CEO of Fuse Tech and Hot Tech (glass furnace engineering, maintenance and repairs). Donald held 13 patents in glass manufacturing processes. He also developed the early techniques for using pure oxygen in place of air for filtering systems in glass manufacturing.