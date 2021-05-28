Donald E. Murphy, age 91, of Fairborn, OH, formerly of Carthage, NY, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 with his family by his side. He was preceded in death by wife Patricia. Don is survived by 2 daughters, Kimberly (Robert) Geddis, Bowling Green, OH, and Kristin (George) Savoie, Dayton, OH.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd.) with service following at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will be at New Antioch Cemetery, New Antioch, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Vitas Healthcare or to Gideon International.