Donald E. Estep, 87, of Grand Rapids, Ohio passed away August 1, 2021 at the Grand Rapids Care Center. Don was born December 22, 1933 in Altoona, Pennsylvania to Mildred Hurm Rudolph and Harry E. E. Estep.
On November 26, 1960 he married Beverly (Joan) Myers at the Penny Church in Grand Rapids, Ohio. Don was a 1951 graduate of Grand Rapids High School where he served as the Manager for his school’s state championship basketball team. Don retired from Pearl Gas after 48 years. He began as a delivery driver and worked his way up to Branch Manager. Don was dedicated to his community by serving for 23 years as a Fiscal Officer/Clerk, as well as helping to maintain the community pool and baseball fields. Don was on the first ambulance crew for Grand Rapids as an EMT and also served as a Volunteer Firefighter. He was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church. He was a 20 year member playing drums with the Sundowners and was often asked to play “Wipeout”. He enjoyed making wooden Christmas ornaments, silhouettes, clocks and trains in his garage. Don was also a skilled painter and enjoyed giving his artwork to his family.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joan (Myers) Estep, as well as their four children: Robin (Darl) Boysel, Delmont, Pennsylvania; Donald (Carla) Estep, Daytona Beach, Florida; Louise Estep, Grand Rapids, Ohio; and Edward (Annette) Estep, Grand Rapids, Ohio. His surviving siblings include Richard (Shirley) Hester, Diane (Dennis) Zutant and Michael (Joyce) Estep. Don also leaves behind 6 grandchildren: Andrea, Jonathan, Neal, Liza, Paige and Vince. He also has 8 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Jim Hester, and his sister and brother-in-law Janet and Gene Borough. No services will be held at this time to honor Don’s request. There will be a Memorial Service on Aug 28, 2021 at the Calvary United Methodist Church in Grand Rapids, Ohio beginning at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon. Our heartfelt thanks goes out to Mary Portillo, Dick Kiefer, Rob Lutz, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, and the staff at Grand Rapids Care Center. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Grand Rapids Area Swimming Pool or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Arrangements are entrusted with Habegger Funeral Services. Habegger Funeral Services is honored to serve the Estep family. We encourage you to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.habeggerfuneralservices.com