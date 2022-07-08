Dona Jean Curtis "Donut", 61, of Weston, Ohio passed away on July 7, 2022. She was born on September 14, 1960 to the late William and Patricia (Ferguson) Roose in Norfolk, Virginia. She married John Curtis on November 29, 1991 and he survives her.
She is also survived by her daughters: Lisa (Roger) Rader; Heidi (Shelby) Curtis - Walter; Angelique (Danni) Curtis; sons: Justin (Jessica) Hunt; John II (Amy) Curtis; Anthony Seibert; grandchildren: Rebecka (Matthew) Smith; Joseph (Ashley) Adkins; Corrina Adkins; Carmen; John III; Jayden; great-grandson: Matthew Jr. and Tucker. Dona was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother Brian " Moose" Roose.
Dona was a 1979 graduate of North Baltimore High School. She was a housewife and John called her the boss. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and playing cards, especially rummy and euchre. She was an avid reader and also enjoyed watching movies. Her favorite movie was "Gone with the Wind". Every Valentine’s Day her and John would watch “St. Valentine’s Day Massacre” and that was something very special to them.
Memorial Contributions may be gifted to the family.
Visitation for Dona will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 from 2:00 pm until the time of her funeral service at 4:00 pm at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W Wooster St. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com