Dolores “Dee” Margaret (Heising) Miller, 87, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2021, surrounded by family.
She was born in Grand Rapids, Ohio, to Cleo and Margaret (Lakner) Heising on May 6, 1934. She married the love of her life, Virgil Miller, on June 25, 1955, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Grand Rapids, Ohio.
Dee is survived by her children, Andy (Peggy) Miller and Tammy (Gene) Thurman, six grandchildren, Angie, Brandon, April, Amanda, Courtney and Austin and six great-grandchildren: Isaac, Ethan, Stellan, Luke, Valerie and Elijah. She is also survived by sisters Mary Lou Fortney, Catherine (Bob) Nix, and Pat Heising, sister-in-law Barbara Heising, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Dee was a loving mom and grandma, adored by her children and grandchildren. She made delicious baked goods and was known for being the best hostess of card parties with family and friends, which was her favorite pastime. She loved and appreciated a beautiful sunset over the Maumee River.
Dee was a lifelong resident of Grand Rapids, Ohio. She graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1952. Dee was a lifelong member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, American Legion Post 232 and Grand Rapids Historical Society. She worked at various places throughout her life, including Monty’s Beauty Shop, LaRoe’s Restaurant, The Apple Tree and Dandy’s Lane. Her most prized titles were wife to Virgil, mom and grandma.
Dee was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil (July 3, 2008), infant brother, James Heising, brother, John Heising, sister, Anna Mae Williams, daughter, Cindy Easterwood and nephews Lee Williams, Ken Fortney and Roger Fortney.
Visitation for Dolores will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021 from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. in the Hanneman Funeral Home, 24084 W. Second Street, Grand Rapids, Ohio.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Patrick Catholic Church, 14010 South River Road, Grand Rapids, Ohio with interment to immediately follow in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Grand Rapids; American Legion Post 232 Auxiliary, Grand Rapids; Grand Rapids Historical Society or the donor’s choice.
Hanneman Funeral Home-Grand Rapids is honored to serve Dolores’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.