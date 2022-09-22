Lakeside-Marblehead — Dolores M. Eckel
May 4, 1932 - Sep 20, 2022
Dolores M. Eckel, 90, of Lakeside-Marblehead, OH passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Magruder Hospital, Port Clinton, OH. She was born Mary 4, 1932 in Toledo, OH the daughter of Russell and Bernice (Byers) Fuller.
On May 5, 1949 she married the love of her life, Paul A. Eckel, Sr. and he preceded her in death on August 13, 2004.
Dolores was a homemaker and loved cooking for her family
Dolores and Paul were the proprietors of Eckel’s Twin Oaks, Marblehead from 1975 until recently. She also worked in the gift shop at Otterbein North Shore for awhile after she moved there.
Surviving are her children: Marinda (Rich) Zera of Bowling Green, OH, Ron Eckel of Marblehead, Paul A. (Kathy), Jr. of Marblehead; grandchildren: Jason (Holly) Zera of Bowling Green, Tammi Zera-Roeder of Rossford, Russell (Katie) Zera of Marlton, NJ, Alison Smith of Oak Harbor, Ashley (Brian) Knox of Seattle, WA, Ryan Eckel of Marblehead; eight great-grandchildren and sister-in-law: Iona Snyder of Delta, OH.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Paul; siblings: Russell “Tub” Fuller, Jeanette Kopp, Peggy Ex, and Mary “Snook”Wilson.
Visitation will be held Sunday, September 25, 2022 from 12:00 noon -5:00 pm at Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Pen- insula Chapel, 7755 E. Harbor Rd. Lakeside-Marblehead, OH.
Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 am Monday, September 26, 2022 at the funeral home with visitation from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Sackett Cemetery, Danbury Township.
