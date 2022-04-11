Dolores Jean (Hagemeyer) Beeker, of Pemberville, OH passed away on Sunday, April 10 2022, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo, after a happy long life of 90 years.
She was born on November 5, 1931 at home in Pemberville, to Ervin and Mildred (Bressler) Hagemeyer.
She graduated from Pemberville High School’s Class of 1949, and was a proud Redman Cheerleader. On August 19, 1950 she married her high school sweetheart, Alton H. Beeker at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pemberville. Dolores and Alton raised 1 daughter and 3 sons and have celebrated 71 years of marriage. Her greatest love has always been her family. She has been devoted to her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren throughout her entire life.
Dolores was famous in her time for being a lifeguard and swimming teacher at their backyard pool they were privileged to have. She was also known for working at Bob Hummel’s Meat Market as her first job. She then helped her husband run their family construction & farming business. She was lifelong member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and was proud to have served on the local election board for many years. In 2001 Dolores and Alton were honored by being chosen the King and Queen of the Pemberville Fair. She also worked alongside her daughter as a Mary Kay Consultant for over 20 years. She will be remembered by all for her big heart and servant mentality. She will go down in time for being one of the best moms and grandmas there ever was.
In addition to her husband Alton, Dolores is survived by her children: Randy (JoAnne) Beeker of Pemberville, Rod (Chris) Beeker of Northwood and Linda (Greg) Meier of Bowling Green. Grandchildren: Shannon (Chris) Cluck of TN, Stephanie (Brent) Webb of VA, Greg (Melina) Emans of Luckey, Lori (Matt) Frymire of Rossford, Steven (Mackenzie) Bradley of Woodville, Brianna and Austin Meier of Bowling Green, Heather (Levi) Sybert of GA, Jason (Kelly) Beeker of Luckey, Corine (Bryan) Wightman of Gibsonburg, Kelly Pietrzak of Walbridge, numerous great-grandchildren and sister: Joyce Chambers of FL.
She was preceded in death by her eldest son, Rick Beeker, grandchildren: Justin Beeker and Krystal Beeker.
Family and friends will be received 3-7 p.m., on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the Marsh Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville, OH.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 220 Cedar Street, Pemberville. There will be additional visitation from 10 a.m., until the time of service. Officiating will be Rev. Timothy Philabaum. Interment will be in Pemberville Union Cemetery, Pemberville.
The family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their years of care and compassion in Dolores’ battle with dementia.
Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.