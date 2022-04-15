Dolores H. (Oates) Robinson of Walbridge, 99, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. She was born on December 28, 1922 in Luckey, OH to Henry and Edith L. (Frantz) Oates and grew up in the Luckey / Stony Ridge areas. On June 21, 1947 she married Richard “Dick” Robinson. Dolores and Dick raised 4 daughters and celebrated 57 years of marriage together before Dick’s passing in 2004.
Dolores and Dick traveled to Florida for 6 winter months and Catawba Island for the other 6 months for years, until later moving to Walbridge. She enjoyed going gambling with her sister and brother Mayola and Chuck, taking care of her flowers and watching her birds. She was especially fond of her coffee & cookies. Of all her joys, it was spending time with her family that remained her greatest love.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Sue Kesler of Walbridge. Grandchildren: Shelly Woodward, Stacy (David) Smith, Troy (Deb) Philo, Tommy (Angie) Caris, Lisa (Andy) Groom, Wade (Kris) Caris, Denise
VanCamp, numerous great, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her husband Dick, she was preceded in death by her parents, daughters: Barbara Flis, Kay Caris, Connie Price, sister, Mayola Smith, brothers: Don, Bill, Earl, Chuck and Jack Oates.
Family and friends will be received 9:30-11 a.m., with a Funeral Service at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Faith United Methodist Church, 111 Main Street, Luckey. Officiating will be Rev. Peter Johnston. Interment will be in Lake Twp. Cemetery, Millbury, OH. The family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to: the Wood County Humane Society. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.