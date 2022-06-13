Dixie “Bunny” Parsons, 82, of North Baltimore, passed away at 9:41 a.m., Thursday, June 9, 2022, at her residence. She was born on August 22, 1939, in North Baltimore to the late Paul and Chelcie Maxine (Church) Mills.
Dixie is survived by her sons: William Merwin of North Baltimore, Richard A. (Tina) Parsons fo FL, Larry Dean Parsons of North Baltimore and Shane (Stephanie) Parsons of North Baltimore; her siblings: H. Dale (Milli) Mills, Betty (Bill) Carles, Chester "Bud" (Joan) Mills, Danny (Wanda) Mills, Larry (Marcia) Mills, Robert "Bob" Mills, Sheila (Donald) Stemen, Rosemary (Don) Daniels and Sean (Sue) Mills; 20 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Dixie retired from Johnson Rubber Company, and had also worked as a Nurse’s Aid at Blakley Nursing Home. She was a member of the North Baltimore Church of Christ, Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary, and North Baltimore American Legion Post 539 Auxiliary. She used to love to bowl and play softball, and was a Majorette in High School.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the North Baltimore Church of Christ. Pastor Bill Cook officiating. Burial will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.
Memorial contributions may be made to Smith-Crates Funeral Home, 515 N. Main Street, North Baltimore, OH 45872. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.