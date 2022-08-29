Dick, age 87, of Maumee passed away on August 27th, 2022. Dick was born on June 10, 1935 to Ray and Ruth (Frobose) Heckman, at home on Shady View Farm, located on Dairy View Road, near Pemberville, Ohio.
Dick graduated from Pemberville HS in 1953, after which he pursued a career in farming. He soon changed his mind and graduated from Ohio State as an Electrical Engineer. He than became a licensed professional Electrical Engineer and a licensed elevator/escalator, state inspector. Dick worked for 40 years in technical leadership roles for major domestic and international elevator companies, including Haughton Elevator, Schindler Elevator, and Otis Elevator, while living in Ohio and Connecticut.
Dick and his wife Connie were always very active in leadership roles at various Lutheran churches in Ohio and in Connecticut. Dick was also very active in Lutheran Campus Ministries, while being a student at Ohio State.
Dick’s hobbies included: playing golf in his retirement, watching most sports, family life, grandchildren’s activities, and he was a big Ohio State football fan. He loved building things which included modernizing homes where he lived. One of his most unique accomplishments was when he designed and built a family cottage in sections in his garage in Maumee and then transported and erected the cottage on Marquette Island in Northern Lake Huron.
Dick is survived by his wife of 62 years, Connie (Nieman) Heckman and his sister-in-law, Prop Heckman. He was always proud of his family and all their many accomplishments. The family consists of son Phill (Gretchen) and their children Meghan and Jake; daughter Faith (Tom) Jordan and their children Matthew (Katie) and great grandson Oliver, Jennifer (Johnathon), and Stephanie; and son Steve (Jennifer) and their children Samantha and Rachel. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, sister Lois Ann (Lloyd) Hill, and brothers Russell (Nancy) Heckman, and John Heckman.
Friends and Family will be received on Friday September 2nd from 5-7 p.m. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant Street, Maumee, OH. A funeral service will be held on Saturday September 3rd at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Fort Meigs Cemetery in Perrysburg, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Epiphany Lutheran Church 915 N Reynolds Rd, Toledo or the donor’s choice. Condolences may be made online to the family online at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.