Dick, age 87, of Maumee passed away on August 27th, 2022. Dick was born on June 10, 1935 to Ray and Ruth (Frobose) Heckman, at home on Shady View Farm, located on Dairy View Road, near Pemberville, Ohio.

Dick graduated from Pemberville HS in 1953, after which he pursued a career in farming. He soon changed his mind and graduated from Ohio State as an Electrical Engineer. He than became a licensed professional Electrical Engineer and a licensed elevator/escalator, state inspector. Dick worked for 40 years in technical leadership roles for major domestic and international elevator companies, including Haughton Elevator, Schindler Elevator, and Otis Elevator, while living in Ohio and Connecticut.