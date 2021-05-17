Dianne M. Jenkins, 70, of Bowling Green, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021.
Dianne was born on November 28, 1950 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late George and Julianne (Mulik) Babyak. She married the love of her life James Jenkins on May 31,1975 in Solon, Ohio and he survives in Bowling Green.
Also surviving is her daughter Jami (Scott) Deering of Bowling Green; grandchildren: Ava, Dylan, and Natalie; sister Darlene Babyak; brother and sister in-law Tom and Candace Beets and her nephews Kyle and Cody Beets.
There will be a Celebration of Life in honor of Dianne on June 12, 2021 at W. W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH from 12-5 p.m
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St., P.O Box 648, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dianne’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be shared with Dianne’s family by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.