Diane M. Keppler, age 76, of Perrysburg, OH passed away at St. Charles Hospital on Friday, January 21, 2022. She was born on May 16, 1945 in Pemberville, OH to Carl and Doris (Abke) Beeker.
Diane became mother to 3 children. In 1975 she would find love again in her life partner Donald Siek. Diane and Donald blended their families and have enjoyed life together for over 46 years.
In addition to being a homemaker and taking care of a family, Diane had also been a baker with Kohl Hall Bakery at BGSU for 15 years. She was a member of the Pemberville American Legion Auxiliary. She was a fan of the Cleveland Indians; Mickey Mouse and her favorite color was purple. She enjoyed baking, playing
bingo, cards and doing word searches. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her life partner Donald, Diane is survived by her children: Kathy (Matt) Recker of Perrysburg, Donald (Kate) Keppler of Pemberville and Kenneth (Sonya Hartman) Keppler also of Pemberville. Grandchildren: Missy and Kellie Recker. Step grandchildren: Darkon and Dale (Kara) Sentle and Kylee (Rusty) Sarver. Step great-grandchildren: Robert (Tomi Ann Snyder) Sentle, Aiden and Graham Sentle, Bowen, Lillian, and Emelyn Sarver. In addition, she is survived by companion’s children and grand, great-grandchildren as well as her k-9 pal, Princess. She was preceded in death by her parents, and companion’s granddaughter and daughter-in-law as well her k-9 pal, Bear.
Family and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m., on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville. A Funeral Service will be conducted at the funeral home 11 a.m., Thursday, January 27, 2022 where there will be an additional time of visitation from 10 a.m., until the time of service. Interment will be in Pemberville Union Cemetery, Pemberville. Officiating will be, Rev. James Budke. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to: The American Diabetes Association. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com