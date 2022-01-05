Diana Lynn Finkenbiner, 70, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away January 3, 2021.
She was born on July 25, 1951 to the late Virgil and Dorthy (McGill) Richmond. She married Michael Finkenbiner on August 29, 1969 and they were married until he passed away on September 24, 2015. Diana is survived by her children: Heather (Brett) Guimond of Las Vegas, Nevada; and Todd (Nichole Holland) Finkenbiner of Grand Rapids, Ohio; family friend Cathy Powell; grandchildren: Annastasia (Robert) Tolles, Dominick Finkenbiner, Autumn Finkenbiner, and Kristian Guimond; great grandchildren: John, Jase, and Roman; siblings: Bonnie Neilings; Rick and Kathy Richmond. Diana was preceded in death by her parents: Virgil and Dorthy; husband Michael; son Michael Shad Finkenbiner; brother David Richmond and brother-in-law Jim Neilings.
Diana worked at the Salvation Army and Goodwill. She loved her cat Oscar and enjoyed gardening, angels, and bears.
Memorial contributions in Diana’s honor may be gifted to Wood County Humane Society. Visitation for Diana will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022 from 10:00 am until the time of her celebration of life service at 11:00 am at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. A private burial will be at Weston Cemetery, Weston, Ohio.
