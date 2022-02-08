Derrick Thomas Duncan, 32, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday February 6, 2022 due to injuries sustained in a tragic snowmobiling accident. He was born January 18, 1990 in Bowling Green to Bryan and Robin (Gonyer) Duncan.
Derrick was a 2008 graduate of Elmwood High School. Following graduation, he began working alongside his father Bryan at Duncan Construction. Together they have framed numerous homes in Wood County and the surrounding areas.
His pride and joy was his son, Mason Scott. Together, they loved spending time fishing, goose hunting and duck hunting. He enjoyed helping coach Mason’s baseball team this past summer and watching him play football. Mason called the shots and Derrick would do anything to bring a smile to his face. There is nothing that filled his heart more than the time he spent with Mason.
Derrick lived his life on the edge and completely to the fullest. He loved people and could strike up a conversation with anybody. He often popped in to his friend’s houses, barns and worksites to catch up, chat and enjoy a cold beer. You always knew who was pulling in your drive when his truck pulled in. His truck was his baby and he loved keeping her clean. Derrick was a great cook and loved preparing delicious meals for family and friends. He loved spending time with his family and shared a special bond with his sister, Stacey and brother, Jeremy with whom the jokes, banter and laughter was endless.
Not long ago the love of his life, Amy Wolf, popped into his life and together they never looked back. The adventures, memories, laughter and love they shared in their short time together were more than most experience in a lifetime. Derrick loved his people and those closest to him got to witness how truly happy and content he currently was with his life and the people around him.
He is survived by his parents Bryan and Robin Duncan of Bowling Green, son Mason Scott Duncan, daughter Harper, sister Stacey Hager of Bowling Green, brother Jeremy Hager of Swanton, Ohio, soulmate Amy Wolf of Bowling Green and nephews Dylan, Tyler, Garret and Grady. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles Sheri Duncan, Jeff Duncan, Dean Duncan all of Sun City, Florida, Kathy Gonyer of Fort White, Florida and Randy Gonyer of Venice, Florida, grandparents Tom and Kay Gonyer of Fort White, Florida and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Richard and Lela Duncan.
Public visitation will be held on Saturday February 12, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. A meal will follow at 5:00 p.m. at The Eagles, 1163 N. Main St. Bowling Green.
An account has been established at Henry County Bank, 130 E. Court Street in Bowling Green for his son Mason. Donations can be made by cash, check or electronic deposit and can be dropped off or mailed to the bank. Checks can be made payable to Robin or Bryan Duncan. A Venmo account as also been set up to accept donations @Derrick_Duncan_Memorial
