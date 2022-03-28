Dennis, “Pinky” M. Traver, 83, of Millbury, Ohio, passed away, Friday, March 25, 2022, after a brief illness. He was born and raised in Walbridge, the son of Ralph and Rosella (Adler) Traver. He graduated in 1957 from Clay-Genoa High School. Pinky entered the U.S. Army in 1963 during the beginning of the Vietnam War and after his discharge in 1963, returned to the Walbridge area. He started working at the Rossford plant of LOF and later at the East Broadway plant until his retirement, after 25 years of service.
Pinky served for over 55 years as a firefighter and past assistant chief for the Millbury Volunteer Fire Dept, which later became the Lake Township Fire Dept. He was a Mason and member of the Genoa Lodge #433 F. & A.M. and the Shriners Directors Staff of which he was a past treasurer of the organization. Pinky also helped with the former Travers Tree Service and served on the Millbury Village council.
Pinky was a life member of the Walbridge Post #9963 VFW, the Rossford Eagles, and the Moose Lodge in Fremont. He enjoyed playing cards, going out to eat, especially for fish, attending fairs and festivals and helping with the Shriners Circus. His family called him “Mr. Fix-it” as he seemed to know how to fix anything; always having a flashlight and tape measure handy. Pinky liked to ride his motorcycle around the countryside when he could.
Pinky is survived by his son, Dean Traver, sister, Moira Jean Valente, brothers, Doug (Betty) Traver and Darryl (Diane) Traver, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Sondra Koehler, his wife, Barbara, who passed away in 2007 after thirteen years of marriage, his nephew, Bruce Traver and niece, Elaine Traver.
Visitation for Pinky will be held from 3-8 PM, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, Ohio. There will be a Masonic Service at 7 PM Wednesday evening followed at 7:30 PM, with the Final Alarm Service by the Lake Township Fire Department. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM, Thursday, in the funeral home. Interment will be held later in the Lake Township Cemetery, Millbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Lake Township Fire Dept. Memorial Fund or the Zenobia Shriners Endowment Fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.