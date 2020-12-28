Dennis Marvin Mulkey, 69, of Wayne, Ohio, a devoted family man, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday December 23, 2020. He was born December 27, 1950 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Kenneth Mulkey and Donna (Wert) Mulkey-Conroy. He married Sandra McDonald May 2, 1987 and she survives.
Dennis worked as a heavy equipment operator and car salesman. He was a member of Barton Smiths Masonic Lodge #613. He enjoyed spending time drag racing, fishing, camping, boating and tinkering in his workshop. He cherished his family and his greatest joy in life came from the time he spent with them.
Along with his wife of 33 years Sandra, Dennis is survived by his children Dennis Mulkey II (Laura), Michelle Mulkey, Rochelle Meyer (Chuck), Kenny Mulkey (Krystal) and Nicki Friedley (Kyle) and grandchildren Brittany, Brandi, Jordan, Taryn, Chloe, Kaden, Mason, Charlotte and soon-to-be baby Mulkey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, twin sons Mark and Matthew Mulkey, sisters Judy Bunce and Jan Mulkey and grandson Jason Kroetz.
Visitation will be held on Monday December 28, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. A Masonic Service will be held Monday night at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Facial coverings will be required in the funeral home and social distancing will be observed.
His funeral service will be held on Tuesday December 29, 2020 at Noon at the funeral home. Rev. Bruce McDaniel will officiate. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park in Toledo, Ohio. Additional visitation will be held on Tuesday morning at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Noon For those unable to attend in person, his funeral service can be viewed live on Dunn Funeral Home and Peinert-Dunn Funeral Homes Facebook page on Tuesday at Noon.
Memorial contributions may be given to the family.
