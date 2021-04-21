Dennis J. Foster passed away on Monday, 04/19/2021 at Banpong Hospital in Thailand. He was born on November 2, 1954 in Canton, OH, to Glen & Dorothy Foster. Dennis graduated from N. Baltimore High School in 1972. He served in the U.S. Navy & retired after 20 years of service. He is survived by his Children, Crystal Mercado (Florida) Steven Foster (Utah) & Rainbow Foster (Thailand); Brothers, Glen Foster & Roger Foster; five grandchildren and a niece & nephew.
No services to be held publicly. Please celebrate Dennis’s life by donating to the American Cancer Association in his name.