Denise A. Lashuay Gotich, 51, of Rudolph, Ohio passed away at her mother’s home under hospice care on April 13, 2021, after a four year battle with cancer.
She was born on April 23, 1969 in Bowling Green, OH to Carol (Farkas) and Howard D. Lashuay.
She graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1987. She held various jobs in Bowling Green, most recently at Frisch’s Big Boy. She enjoyed the relationships she had there with her many coworkers and customers. She amazed her family and friends with her strength and courage during her illness. She loved spending time with her son Shawn and her many friends.
She loved animals, and her four-legged companions Jersey and Koda will miss her. Denise loved the open spaces of living in the country. She was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.
Denise is survived by her mother Carol Lashuay, of Bowling Green, son Shawn Fulford of Toledo, and her companion Pete Schwedersky of Rudolph.
She was preceded in death by her brother Todd, grandparents and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Denise’s graveside service and burial will be for family and friends on Monday, May 3 at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be gifted in her honor to the Wood County Humane Society, 801 Van Camp Road, Bowling Green, OH 43402 or the American Cancer Society.