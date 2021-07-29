Delores Sue (Dussel) LaPlant, 68, of Toledo, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at 8:00 pm on Saturday, July 24th at Otterbein Senior Living in Monclova, Ohio.
Sue was born on October 5, 1952 in Ravenna, Ohio. Sue is survived by her eldest daughter, Suzette Zawisza (Chad Lowry) and two granddaughters: Sydney and Addison Zawisza of Perrysburg, Ohio. Dana LaPlant-Redd (Aaron Redd), her youngest daughter, survives and resides in Strongsville, Ohio.
In addition, she is survived by her five siblings: John Dussel from Bradner, Ohio; Tom Dussel from Bowling Green, Ohio; Tim (Nancy) Dussel from Fostoria, Ohio; Christine (Bob) Bressler from Fostoria, Ohio; and George (Tanya) Dussel from Bradner, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Marguerite Weber, and her father, Herbert John Dussel, as well as two beloved sisters-in-law: Gerry Mae Dussel and Betty Dussel.
Sue will be remembered for her love of dogs (Lexi and Brody), drinking coffee, and playing rummy. She had a strong faith in God. She was a true friend and loyal to the people in her life. She will be greatly missed by her daughters, granddaughters, siblings, nieces, nephews, and dear friends: Susie Rowell, Lillian, and Alice, as well as the compassionate healthcare staff of Otterbein and Ohio Living Hospice.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 11th at the Cremation Society of Toledo, 7210 Airport Highway, Holland from 1:00 PM until the memorial service at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Toledo Humane Society and Ohio Living Hospice. Online condolences are welcomed at www.toledocremation.com.