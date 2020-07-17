DeLores Louise Kleine, age 95, of Luckey, OH passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Bridge Hospice in Bowling Green. She was born on February 19, 1925 in Luckey, OH to Walter and Alvina (Sielschott) Ruch, the oldest of five children. She graduated from Troy High School in 1942 and the Flower Hospital School of Nursing in 1945 as an RN. She enjoyed nursing for 42 years in public health, private and hospital settings. She retired as an instructor at St. Charles Hospital in Oregon in 1987. DeLores married Edgar Kleine in 1950 and he predeceased her in 1956.
DeLores was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church, having been baptized, confirmed and married there and active in the women’s group, Bible studies, and quilting. She was a woman of faith and it was vitally important to her. After retirement she found many opportunities to help others.
She leaves behind her son Craig, (Janis) Kleine of Bowling Green, grandchildren: Alex (Lia) Kleine of Hilliard and Lauren (Kyle) Sherman of Perrysburg, great-grandchildren: Frank, Andrea, and Vivienne of Hilliard, Jessie and Jamie of Perrysburg. She is also survived by her brother, Gene (Jane) Ruch, sister, Theone Caris and sister-in-law, Pat Ruch. In addition to her husband Edgar, she was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Russell and Royce Ruch and in-laws Don Caris, and Anne Ruch.
Family and friends will be received 9-11 a.m., with funeral services at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church, 303 Park Drive, Luckey, OH. Officiating will be Pastor Frank Raeske. Due to the current health concerns, social distancing and face masks are required. If you are not feeling well, please refrain from attending. Seating will be limited; therefore, guests are encouraged to attend the visitation. Interment will be in Willow Cemetery, Oregon, OH. Memorial contributions may take the form of contributions to: Zion Lutheran Church or Luther Home of Mercy. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com